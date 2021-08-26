What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

World

The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

News Wrap: WHO says its search for COVID origins has stalled due to cold trail

World Aug 25