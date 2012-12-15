VIDEO ARCHIVESCHEDULETOPICSABOUT FRONTLINEBUY DVDSTEACHERS
  • A Death in TehranA Death in TehranFRONTLINE investigating the life and death of the woman whose image remains a potent symbol for those who want to keep Iran's reform movement alive. (Nov. 2009)
  • Showdown With IranShowdown With IranFRONTLINE examines the turn of events since 9/11 that help explain why Iran sees itself as the Middle East's most important player. Includes rare interviews with hardliners shaping policy. (Oct. 2007)
  • Iran: The Stem Cell FatwaIran: The Stem Cell FatwaFRONTLINE/World explores the unusual pairing of religious devotion and medical science as Iran becomes a hub of world-class embryonic stem cell research. (June 2009)
  • Iran: Forbidden IranIran: Forbidden IranFRONTLINE/World reporter Jane Kokan secretly films shocking evidence of the torture and murder of students and journalists opposed to Iran's clerical regime. (Jan. 2004)
  • Iran: Going NuclearIran: Going NuclearBBC reporter Paul Kenyon travels deep into Iran to investigate charges that Iran is secretly developing a nuclear bomb. A FRONTLINE/World report. (May 2005)
  • Iran: Voices From the StreetIran: Voices From the StreetWhat do ordinary Iranians really think about Americans and the 2008 presidential election? A FRONTLINE/World report. (Aug. 2008)
  • iWitnessiWitnessPhotojournalist Iason Athanasiadis-Fowden talks to FRONTLINE/World about his arrest and interrogation after covering the 2009 elections and subsequent protests. (July 2009)
Starting in January, Tehran Bureau will no longer appear at this address. Please bookmark...

Alireza Nader is a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation and a lecturer... (more »)

A winter festival that predates the Prophet becomes an occasion to reassert national identity.... (more »)

Foreign fantasies of excess versus a tradition of moderation. [ idē ] From archaeological... (more »)

Images of Bandar-e Abbas, Chah Bahar, Hormuz, and Qeshm. Riccardo Zipoli was born in Prato,... (more »)
Video | The English Barrier (12/15/2012)

News | Majles Backflips in Election Law Folly; What's New Is Old in Nuke Policy (12/13/2012)

Media Watch | Conservative Bloggers in Iran: Beheshti and Citing Ahmadinejad (12/08/2012)

In Focus | Nasrin Sotoudeh Ends Hunger Strike after Daughter's Travel Ban Lifted (12/05/2012)

News | Sotoudeh in Critical Condition; 'Maturity' Test for Women's Passports? (12/04/2012)

Comment | The Complex Mechanics of Removing US Sanctions on Iran (12/27/2012)

Analysis | Drones and the US-Iran Shadow War (12/18/2012)

New Media | Against a Shattered Justice System, the Power of YouTube (12/18/2012)

Diaspora | Community (Re)Defined: Hailing Successes, Recognizing Failures (12/10/2012)

Debate | A Democratic and Unified Opposition Is a Strategic Imperative (12/07/2012)

Dispatch | A Faith of Their Own: Islam and Iranian Youth (12/04/2012)

Dispatch | Government in a Fog as Recession Looms ... or Has It Arrived? (11/29/2012)

Dispatch | Gaza and the Israeli-Hamas Conflict as Seen from Iran (11/24/2012)

Profile | Maryam's Temporary Matrimonies: A Story of Sigheh (11/23/2012)

Dispatch | The Iranian Take on Obama's Reelection (11/12/2012)

Elections | Defining Democracy Down: Iran's New Presidential Election Law (12/10/2012)

Elections | Senior Ayatollah: No Free Vote in Sight, Iran Ruled with 'Lies' (11/28/2012)

Briefing | Satellite Wars: Why Iran Keeps Jamming (11/20/2012)

Sanctions' Ill Effects | Part 2: A Looming Catastrophe (11/09/2012)

Sanctions' Ill Effects| Part 1: The Disappearance of Lifesaving Drugs (11/08/2012)

Society | A King Alone (11/27/2012)

Arts | Poetry in Translation: History and Romance in the Verse of H. E. Sayeh (11/21/2012)

Video | '10 Centimeters Too High': A Clerical Take on Sex Ed (11/17/2012)

Spotlight | Kiomars Moradi on 'The Skyless City' and What the Media Misses (11/09/2012)

Bta'arof | Not(e) from the Orient on the Repackaging & Reselling of Persian Pop (11/01/2012)

