Perla Treviso Journalist

Journalist Perla Treviso says that "if you're able to connect people to people, it doesn't matter if they're your neighbor or someone who lives across the ocean from you." She grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border and now, as a local reporter, tells the stories of families affected by issues like immigration and deportation. Treviso gives her Brief but Spectacular take on covering the Arizona border.