Map: Watch the real time-spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

Since the first U.S. case was reported in January, the novel coronavirus has reached all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with several American territories. While the outbreak began in small clusters, the number of cases are now jumping drastically -- and because tests are not widely available, there are likely many more cases that have gone uncounted. See where and how reported cases have grown over time in the map below.