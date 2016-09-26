Clinton vs. Trump: The first 2016 presidential debate
Watch 1:35:45
Clinton vs. Trump: The second 2016 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:49
Clinton vs. Trump: The third 2016 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:29
Kaine vs. Pence: The 2016 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:32:39
Obama vs. Romney: The first 2012 presidential debate
Watch 1:31:18
Obama vs. Romney: The second 2012 presidential debate
Watch 1:38:06
Obama vs. Romney: The third 2012 presidential debate
Watch 1:32:51
Biden vs. Ryan: The 2012 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:31:32
McCain vs. Obama: The first 2008 presidential debate
Watch 1:36:08
McCain vs. Obama: The second 2008 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:25
McCain vs. Obama: The third 2008 presidential debate
Watch 1:30:00
Biden vs. Palin: The 2008 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:31:49
Bush vs. Kerry: The first 2004 presidential debate
Watch 1:29:26
Bush vs. Kerry: The second 2004 presidential debate
Watch 1:37:00
Bush vs. Kerry: The third 2004 presidential debate
Watch 1:29:28
Cheney vs. Edwards: The 2004 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:37:16
Bush vs. Gore: The first 2000 presidential debate
Watch 1:55:14
Bush vs. Gore: The second 2000 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:13
Bush vs. Gore: The third 2000 presidential debate
Watch 1:31:55
Cheney vs. Lieberman: The 2000 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:31:35
Clinton vs. Dole: The first 1996 presidential debate
Watch 1:32:43
Clinton vs. Dole: The second 1996 presidential debate
Watch 1:31:35
Gore vs. Kemp: The 1996 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:30:36
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The first 1992 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:15
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The second 1992 presidential debate
Watch 1:30:04
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The third 1992 presidential debate
Watch 1:35:05
Gore, Quayle, Stockdale: The 1992 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:29:19
Bush vs. Dukakis: The first 1988 presidential debate
Watch 1:28:22
Bush vs. Dukakis: The second 1988 presidential debate
Watch 1:28:18
Bentsen vs. Quayle: The 1988 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:30:56
Reagan vs. Mondale: The first 1984 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:32
Reagan vs. Mondale: The second 1984 presidential debate
Watch 1:27:06
Bush vs. Ferraro: The 1984 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:21:04
Anderson vs. Reagan: The first 1980 presidential debate
Watch 1:00:40
Carter vs. Reagan: The second 1980 presidential debate
Watch 1:33:46
Ford vs. Carter: The first 1976 presidential debate
Watch 2:00:12
Ford vs. Carter: The second 1976 presidential debate
Watch 1:27:55
Ford vs. Carter: The third 1976 presidential debate
Watch 1:28:43
Dole vs. Mondale: The 1976 vice presidential debate
Watch 1:18:18
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The first 1960 presidential debate
Watch 58:12
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The second 1960 presidential debate
Watch 58:54
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The third 1960 presidential debate
Watch 58:48
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The fourth 1960 presidential debate
Watch 58:56
September 26, 2016
Clinton vs. Trump: The first 2016 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2016 presidential election cycle featured former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. The first debate was a 90-minute discussion broken up into six 15-minute segments that touched on a variety of topics. Moderated by Lester Holt of NBC, it took place on September 26, 2016, in Hempstead, New York.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 9, 2016
Clinton vs. Trump: The second 2016 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2016 presidential election cycle featured former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute town hall on a variety of topics, with half of the questions posed by the audience, and half by the moderators. Moderated by Anderson Cooper of CNN and Martha Raddatz of ABC, it took place on October 9, 2016, in St. Louis.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 19, 2016
Clinton vs. Trump: The third 2016 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2016 presidential election cycle featured former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. The third debate was a 90-minute discussion broken up into six 15-minute segments on a variety of topics. Moderated by Chris Wallace of FOX News, it took place on October 19, 2016, in Hempstead, New York.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 4, 2016
Kaine vs. Pence: The 2016 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2016 presidential election cycle featured former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. The vice presidential debate was between Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a Democrat, and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a Republican.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion broken up into nine 10-minute segments, on a variety of topics. Moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS, it took place on October 4, 2016, in Farmville, Virginia.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online. To view other debates, go to: Link to YT playlist/webpage
October 3, 2012
Obama vs. Romney: The first 2012 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2012 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee. The first debate focused on domestic policy, with a 90-minute discussion broken up into six 15-minute segments. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on October 3, 2012, in Denver, Colorado.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 16, 2012
Obama vs. Romney: The second 2012 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2012 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute town hall, where uncommitted voters could ask questions on any topic, followed by a discussion led by the moderator. Moderated by Candy Crowley of CNN, it took place on October 16, 2012, in Hempstead, New York.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 22, 2012
Obama vs. Romney: The third 2012 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2012 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee. The third debate focused on foreign policy, with a 90-minute discussion broken up into six 15-minute segments. Moderated by Bob Schieffer of CBS, it took place on October 22, 2012, in Boca Raton, Florida.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 11, 2012
Biden vs. Ryan: The 2012 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2012 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of incumbent Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, a Republican.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion broken up into nine 10-minute segments, on a variety of topics. Moderated by Martha Raddatz of ABC, it took place on October 11, 2012, in Danville, Kentucky.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 26, 2008
McCain vs. Obama: The first 2008 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2008 presidential election cycle featured Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican nominee, and Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, the Democratic nominee. The first debate was a 90-minute discussion focused on foreign policy, with questions posed by the moderator, followed by discussion between the candidates. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on September 26, 2008, in Oxford, Mississippi.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 7, 2008
McCain vs. Obama: The second 2008 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2008 presidential election cycle featured Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican nominee, and Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, the Democratic nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute town hall, where uncommitted voters could ask questions on any topic, followed by an open discussion. Moderated by Tom Brokaw of NBC, it took place on October 7, 2008, in Belmont, Tennessee.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 15, 2008
McCain vs. Obama: The third 2008 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2008 presidential election cycle featured Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican nominee, and Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, the Democratic nominee. The third debate featured a 90- minute discussion on the economy and domestic policy. Moderated by Tom Brokaw of NBC, it took place on October 15, 2008, in Hempstead, New York.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 2, 2008
Biden vs. Palin: The 2008 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2008 presidential election cycle featured Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican nominee, and Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, the Democratic nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican, and Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, a Democrat.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on all topics. Moderated by Gwen Ifill of PBS, it took place on October 2, 2008, in St. Louis.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 30, 2004
Bush vs. Kerry: The first 2004 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2004 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George W. Bush, a Republican, and Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee. The first debate featured a 90 minute discussion of foreign policy, with candidates questioned in-turn, followed by a rebuttal. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on September 30, 2004, in Coral Gables, Florida.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 8, 2004
Bush vs. Kerry: The second 2004 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2004 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George W. Bush, a Republican, and Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute town hall, where uncommitted voters could ask questions on domestic and foreign policy. Moderated by Charles Gibson of ABC, it took place on October 8, 2004, in St. Louis.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 13, 2004
Bush vs. Kerry: The third 2004 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2004 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George W. Bush, a Republican, and Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee. The first debate featured a 90-minute discussion of domestic policy, with candidates questioned in-turn, followed by a rebuttal. Moderated by Bob Schieffer of CBS, it took place on October 13, 2004, in Tempe, Arizona.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 5, 2004
Cheney vs. Edwards: The 2004 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2004 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George W. Bush, a Republican, and Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, and Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina, a Democrat.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on domestic and foregn policy topics. Moderated by Gwen Ifill of PBS, it took place on October 5, 2004, in Cleveland, Ohio.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 3, 2000
Bush vs. Gore: The first 2000 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2000 presidential election cycle featured Texas Gov. George W. Bush, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. The first debate featured a 90-minute discussion with the topics selected by the moderator, with candidates questioned in-turn, followed by a rebuttal. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on October 3, 2000, in Boston.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 11, 2000
Bush vs. Gore: The second 2000 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2000 presidential election cycle featured Texas Gov. George Bush, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. The second debate featured a 90-minute discussion with the topics selected by the moderator, in a conversational format, where candidates were encouraged to talk to each other, guided by moderator Jim Lehrer of PBS. It took place on October 11, 2000, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 17, 2000
Bush vs. Gore: The third 2000 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2000 presidential election cycle featured Texas Gov. George W. Bush, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. The third debate was a 90-minute town hall, where uncommitted voters could ask questions on any topic. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on October 17, 2000, in St. Louis, Missouri.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 5, 2000
Cheney vs. Lieberman: The 2000 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 2000 presidential election cycle featured Texas Gov. George W. Bush, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Al Gore, the Democratic nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, a Republican, and Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on domestic and foregn policy topics. Moderated by Bernard Shaw of CNN, it took place on October 5, 2000, in Danville, Kentucky.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 6, 1996
Clinton vs. Dole: The first 1996 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1996 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, the Republican nominee. The first debate featured a 90-minute discussion with the topics selected by the moderator, with candidates questioned in-turn, followed by a rebuttal and a response. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on October 6, 1996, in Hartford, Connecticut.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 16, 1996
Clinton vs. Dole: The second 1996 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1996 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, the Republican nominee. The second and final debate was a 90-minute town hall, where uncommitted voters could ask questions on any topic. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, it took place on October 16, 1996, in San Diego, California.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 9, 1996
Gore vs. Kemp: The 1996 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1996 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, the Republican nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Jack Kemp, a Republican.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics decided in advance by the moderator, Jim Lehrer of PBS. It took place on October 9, 1996, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 11, 1992
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The first 1992 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1992 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George H.W. Bush, a Republican; Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, the Democratic nominee; and businessman Ross Perot, running as an independent. The first debate was a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics with questions split between foreign and domestic policy. Moderated by Jim Lehrer, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 11, 1992, in St. Louis.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 15, 1992
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The second 1992 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1992 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George H.W. Bush, a Republican; Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, the Democratic nominee; and businessman Ross Perot, running as an independent. The second debate was a 90-minute town hall on a variety of topics, where uncommitted voters could ask questions. Moderated by Carole Simpson of ABC, it took place on October 15, 1992, in Richmond, Virginia.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 19, 1992
Bush, Clinton, Perot: The third 1992 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1992 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George H.W. Bush, a Republican; Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, the Democratic nominee; and businessman Ross Perot, running as an independent. The third debate was a 90-minute discussion on all topics, the first half featured questions posed by the moderator, Jim Lehrer of PBS, and the second half consisted of questions asked by a panel of journalists. It took place on October 19, 1992, in East Lansing, Michigan.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 13, 1992
Gore, Quayle, Stockdale: The 1992 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1992 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President George H.W. Bush, a Republican; Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, the Democratic nominee; and businessman Ross Perot, running as an independent. The vice presidential debate consisted of Sen. Al Gore of Tennessee, a Democrat, Vice President Dan Quayle, a Republican, and retired Adm. James Stockdale, running as an independent.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics, decided in advance by the moderator, Al Bruno of ABC. It took place on October 13, 1992, in Atlanta.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 15, 1988
Bush vs. Dukakis: The first 1988 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1988 presidential election cycle featured Vice President George Bush, the Republican nominee, and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee. The first debate was a 90-minute discussion, focusing on foreign and domestic policy. Moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on September 15, 1988, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 13, 1988
Bush vs. Dukakis: The second 1988 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1988 presidential election cycle featured Vice President George H.W. Bush, the Republican nominee, and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute discussion focusing on defense and foreign policy. Moderated by Bernard Shaw of CNN, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 13, 1988, in Los Angeles.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 5, 1988
Bentsen vs. Quayle: The 1988 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1988 presidential election cycle featured Vice President George H.W. Bush, the Republican nominee, and Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of Sen. Dan Quayle of Indiana, a Republican, and Sen. Lloyd Bentsen of Texas, a Democrat.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics, and was moderated by Judy Woodruff of PBS with questions posed by a panel of journalists. It took place on October 5, 1988, in Omaha, Nebraska.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 7, 1984
Reagan vs. Mondale: The first 1984 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1984 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic nominee. The first debate was a 90-minute discussion, focusing on the economy and domestic policy. Moderated by Barbara Walters of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 7, 1984, in Louisville, Kentucky.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 21, 1984
Reagan vs. Mondale: The second 1984 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1984 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic nominee. The second debate was a 90-minute discussion focusing on defense and foreign policy. Moderated by Edwin Newman, formerly of NBC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 21, 1984, in Kansas City, Kansas.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 11, 1984
Bush vs. Ferraro: The 1984 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1984 presidential election cycle featured incumbent President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic nominee. The vice presidential debate consisted of Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York, a Democrat, and Vice President George Bush, a Republican.
The vice presidential debate was a 90-minute discussion, with questions in the first half of the debate focused on domestic policy, and questions in the second half focused on foreign policy. Moderated by Sander Vanocur of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 11, 1984, in Louisville, Kentucky.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 21, 1980
Anderson vs. Reagan: The first 1980 presidential debate
About the debate:
The first 1980 presidential debate featured former Sen. John Anderson of Illinois, running as an independent, and former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, the Republican nominee. Incumbent President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, declined to participate in this debate. The first debate was an hour long discussion on a variety of topics, moderated by Bill Moyers of PBS, with questions posed by a panel of journalists. It took place on September 21, 1980, in Baltimore.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 28, 1980
Carter vs. Reagan: The second 1980 presidential debate
About the debate:
The second 1980 presidential debate featured incumbent President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and former California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Former Sen. John Anderson of Illinois, who ran as an independent, was not invited to participate in this debate. The second debate was a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics. Moderated by Howard K. Smith of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on October 28, 1980, in Cleveland.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 23, 1976
Ford vs. Carter: The first 1976 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1976 presidential cycle featured incumbent President Gerald Ford, a Republican, and former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, the Democratic nominee. The first debate featured a 90-minute discussion, focusing on domestic policy. Moderated by Edwin Newman of NBC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on September 23, 1976, in Philadelphia.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 6, 1976
Ford vs. Carter: The second 1976 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1976 presidential cycle featured incumbent President Gerald Ford, a Republican, and former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, the Democratic nominee. The second debate featured a 90-minute discussion focusing on defense and foreign policy. Moderated by Pauline Frederick of NPR, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on October 6, 1976, in San Francisco.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 22, 1976
Ford vs. Carter: The third 1976 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1976 presidential cycle featured incumbent President Gerald Ford, a Republican, and former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, the Democratic nominee. The third debate featured a 90-minute discussion on a variety of topics. Moderated by Barbara Walters of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on October 22, 1976, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 15,1976
Dole vs. Mondale: The 1976 vice presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1976 presidential cycle featured former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, the Democratic nominee, and incumbent President Gerald Ford, a Republican. The vice presidential debate consisted of Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota, a Democrat, and Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, a Republican.
The vice presidential debate was a 75-minute discussion on all topics. Moderated by James Hoge of the Chicago Sun Times, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, it took place on October 15,1976, in Houston.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
September 26, 1960
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The first 1960 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1960 presidential cycle featured former Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee, and Vice President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The first debate, and the first one ever to be televised, featured an hour long discussion focusing on domestic issues. Moderated by Howard K. Smith of CBS, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on September 26, 1960, in Chicago.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 7, 1960
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The second 1960 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1960 presidential cycle featured former Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee, and Vice President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The second debate, in the first set of televised campaign debates, featured an hour long discussion on a variety of topics. Moderated by Frank McGee of NBC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on October 7, 1960, in Washington, D.C.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 13, 1960
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The third 1960 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1960 presidential cycle featured former Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee, and Vice President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The third debate, in the first set of televised campaign debates, featured an hour long discussion focusing on a variety of topics and was moderated by Bill Shadel of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists. The debate took place on October 13, 1960, in two cities, with Richard Nixon and the panelists located in Los Angeles, California, and John F. Kennedy in New York City.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.
October 21, 1960
Kennedy vs. Nixon: The fourth 1960 presidential debate
About the debate:
The 1960 presidential cycle featured former Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, the Democratic nominee, and Vice President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The fourth debate, in the first set of televised campaign debates, featured an hour long discussion focusing on foreign affairs. Moderated by Quincy Howe of ABC, with questions posed by a panel of journalists, the debate took place on October 21, 1960, in New York City.
This content is brought to you as part of a PBS NewsHour project to make all presidential and vice presidential debates available to watch online.