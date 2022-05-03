Aerial view of offshore drilling rig during sunset. A three-part series

The Power of Big Oil

Airs on April 19, April 26, and May 3, 2022
/ Watch the Trailer

Season 2022: Episode 15

Produced by:
Dan Edge
Jane McMullen
Gesbeen Mohammad
Robin Barnwell

Photo: Shutterstock/James Jones Jr

Share:

FRONTLINE examines the fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change. This three-part series traces decades of missed opportunities and the ongoing attempts to hold Big Oil to account.