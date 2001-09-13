Visit Your Local PBS Station PBS Home PBS Home Programs A-Z TV Schedules Watch Video Donate Shop PBS Search PBS

America Responds
Rescue workers raising the flag
Grieving man
Rescue workers
President and Mrs. Bush		 "America Responds" is a snapshot of PBS's coverage of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. This Web site was maintained in the months immediately following the attacks, and now serves as an archive of related resources, analysis and discussion from that moment in time.

Analysis
Online NewsHour:
The Response
Get coverage and analysis of the U.S. response to the September 11 attacks.

Moyers in Conversation
Journalist Bill Moyers spoke with guests from the humanities and faith communities to explore the background and aftermath of our national tragedy.

Washington Week
Search transcripts and video of journalists' roundtable discussions in the weeks after September 11.

I, Cringely: To a Man With a Hammer
Technology writer, pilot and former Fed investigator Bob Cringely shares his thoughts on the attacks.




Background Resources
Explore these PBS resources related to the September 11 attacks and their aftermath:

Islam: Empire of Faith
Learn about the faith, culture, innovations and people of Islam.

NOVA: Bioterror
Use our resources to recent anthrax cases in the United States into context.

Frontline: Saudi Time Bomb?
How stable is America's key ally in the Middle East? Investigate the threat of Islamic extremism to the Saudi Arabian government.

Frontline: Trail of a Terrorist
Retrace the steps of a terrorist who plotted to bomb Los Angeles International Airport on New Year's Eve, 1999.

Frontline: Target America
Uncover the decades-old roots of America's war on terrorism.

Frontline: Hunting bin Laden
Investigate the motives of a known terrorist mastermind.

On Our Own Terms: Moyers on Dying - Therapy and Support
Find helpful resources for understanding and coping with grief.

Test of Courage
Discover what it takes to become a rescue worker.

Building Big: World Trade Center
Learn about the construction of these once-mighty structures.

 

Resources for Parents and Educators
PBS Kids Resources for Parents
Parents, get advice on how to talk to your children about the news.

Classroom Resources
Educators, find lesson plans and recommended online resources.

Thoughts and Tributes 9.11 Moments
Watch independently-produced, one-minute videos showcasing diverse reactions to the September 11 tragedies. Presented by the Independent Television Service (ITVS).

Your Response
"Little things keep creeping into my consciousness as a constant reminder of what happened..." --Washington, DC

Thank you to everyone who wrote in to share how you, your family and your community are coping with the tragic events of September 11. We've posted a variety of stories from across the country in the hope that we can all find solace in each other's strength.

Read the stories.

NewsHour Extra
NewsHour Extra invited students and teens to share their thoughts and feelings about September 11.