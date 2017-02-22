Photo: Greece distributes food as it sinks into depression

The monthly food supplies that were given out in February by an Athens Municipality-run centre are pictured in Athens, Greece, February 17, 2017. According to the head of centre Eleni Katsouli, the amount of supplies given to an individual varies each month depending on what is available from donations.

The monthly food supplies that were given out in February by an Athens Municipality-run centre are pictured in Athens, Greece, February 17, 2017. According to the head of centre Eleni Katsouli, the amount of supplies given to an individual varies each month depending on what is available from donations. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece, the recipient of three financial bailouts from the international community, avoided bankruptcy with the help of both the European Union and International Monetary Fund. But lenders attached reform policies and austerity measures as conditions for the funds. Consequently, the nation has slipped into a depression.

Learn more about the ongoing poverty and financial crisis in Greece from Reuters.

