Photo: Scaling a fence in the West Bank

BY  

A Palestinian protester climbs over a section of the Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 12th anniversary of a campaign against the barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSZ5ST Credit: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester climbs over a section of the Israeli barrier on Feb. 17, 2017, during clashes with Israeli troops. The clashes happened at a protest marking the 12th anniversary of a campaign against the barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah.

SHARE VIA TEXT