At an innovative high school, students get support battling their addictions while they learn
October 3, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Drug use among teenagers in the U.S. is down, but the mortality rate is rising. As part of our series “America Addicted,” the NewsHour’s Pamela Kirkland visited one so-called recovery school in Indianapolis that is giving new hope to students battling addiction.