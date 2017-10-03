  • SUBSCRIBE
At an innovative high school, students get support battling their addictions while they learn

October 3, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
Drug use among teenagers in the U.S. is down, but the mortality rate is rising. As part of our series “America Addicted,” the NewsHour’s Pamela Kirkland visited one so-called recovery school in Indianapolis that is giving new hope to students battling addiction.
