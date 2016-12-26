  • SUBSCRIBE
Arts

Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd on his lifelong intoxication with music

December 26, 2016 at 6:20 PM EST
For the latest installment in our music series, the NewsHour’s Frank Carlson caught up with jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Lloyd reflects on his lifelong love of music, his childhood in the musical haven of Memphis and why he believes jazz is the genre of “freedom and wonder.”
