1 dead, 10 injured after man drives van into crowd outside London mosque

Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/James Cropper

One person is dead and at least eight more injured after a van drove into pedestrians near a mosque in London. The driver of the van has been taken into custody, BBC reported Monday.

Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTS17M9C

A group of people was standing outside a North London mosque when a man among them collapsed due to a heart attack. While the group attended to him, a 48-year-old man drove a van into the crowd, injuring eight people. The man who had a heart attack later died, but first responders said it is unclear if his death resulted from the heart attack or collision with the van, according to the BBC. All of those injured were Muslim, the BBC reported.

FILE PHOTO: Buses pass the Mosque in Finsbury Park, north London January 12, 1999. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/File Photo - RTS17M5P

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack “terrorist” in nature and condemned it Monday.

“This morning, our country woke to news of a terrorist attack on the streets of our capitol city, the second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before,” May said. “It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent, going about their daily lives.

“Today, we come together as we have done before, to condemn this act and to state once again that hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed.”

Local faith leaders stand together as they pose for photographers, near Finsbury Park Mosque, in a show of friendship following the attack outside the mosque, in London, Britain June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs - RTS17O4P

Metropolitan Police’s deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said several emergency calls were made at 12:21 a.m. Monday, reporting that a van drove into pedestrians. Officers already were nearby and “responded instantly,” Basu said.

“This was an attack on London and all Londoners,” Basu said.

Earlier in June, another man drove a van into a crowd of people at London Bridge, killing seven pedestrians and injuring 48 more in an attack for which ISIS later claimed responsibility.

A woman leaves flowers near the scene of an attack where a van was driven at muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in North London, Britain, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RTS17O6F

