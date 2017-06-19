1 dead, 10 injured after man drives van into crowd outside London mosque

One person is dead and at least eight more injured after a van drove into pedestrians near a mosque in London. The driver of the van has been taken into custody, BBC reported Monday.

A group of people was standing outside a North London mosque when a man among them collapsed due to a heart attack. While the group attended to him, a 48-year-old man drove a van into the crowd, injuring eight people. The man who had a heart attack later died, but first responders said it is unclear if his death resulted from the heart attack or collision with the van, according to the BBC. All of those injured were Muslim, the BBC reported.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack “terrorist” in nature and condemned it Monday.

“This morning, our country woke to news of a terrorist attack on the streets of our capitol city, the second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before,” May said. “It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent, going about their daily lives.

“Today, we come together as we have done before, to condemn this act and to state once again that hatred and evil of this kind will never succeed.”

Metropolitan Police’s deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said several emergency calls were made at 12:21 a.m. Monday, reporting that a van drove into pedestrians. Officers already were nearby and “responded instantly,” Basu said.

“This was an attack on London and all Londoners,” Basu said.

Earlier in June, another man drove a van into a crowd of people at London Bridge, killing seven pedestrians and injuring 48 more in an attack for which ISIS later claimed responsibility.