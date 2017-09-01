360 video of a rescue from the floodwaters in Houston

Brothers Brad and Adam Morris bought a five-ton truck on Craigslist to help with rescues in Houston.

By Tuesday night, the brothers were in Houston, along with David Couch, their brother-in-law, to help pull people out of the floodwaters and transport them back to their homes to recover emergency items. The truck has helped rescue people from flooded homes, and helped victims retrieve important items like baby gear and identification documents.

The brothers worked with local law enforcement, driving through five-foot-high water to rescue people and pets, including pit bulls, cats, parakeets and hedgehogs.

Asked about their motivation, Brad Morris said he couldn’t sit around just watching people suffer. “It’s that Texas pride, I guess.”

