5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. Photo by REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.

  1. Arizona court ruling in divorce case could change legal definition of parent — 7/17. A case in Arizona tests the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling and how it applies to parenthood, artificial insemination and words like “mother” and “father.” — Arizona Republic
  2. Is Trump’s America-First policy putting Silicon Valley at risk? — 7/17. Some in America’s tech sector fear a technological trade (and tax) war. — The Daily Dot
  3. All things Trump, from the people’s perspective — 7/14. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has not changed significantly in four months. — Gallup Daily
  4. What’s actually wrong with the U.S. health system — 7/14. America’s health care is so much worse than Europe’s; the United States again placed last for health care on a list of 11 similar countries. — The Atlantic
  5. Why Is Emmanuel Macron being so nice to Donald Trump? — 7/14. A theory on why the new French president is reaching out to the new man in the White House. — The New Yorker

