5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time
The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.
- Arizona court ruling in divorce case could change legal definition of parent — 7/17. A case in Arizona tests the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling and how it applies to parenthood, artificial insemination and words like “mother” and “father.” — Arizona Republic
- Is Trump’s America-First policy putting Silicon Valley at risk? — 7/17. Some in America’s tech sector fear a technological trade (and tax) war. — The Daily Dot
- All things Trump, from the people’s perspective — 7/14. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has not changed significantly in four months. — Gallup Daily
- What’s actually wrong with the U.S. health system — 7/14. America’s health care is so much worse than Europe’s; the United States again placed last for health care on a list of 11 similar countries. — The Atlantic
- Why Is Emmanuel Macron being so nice to Donald Trump? — 7/14. A theory on why the new French president is reaching out to the new man in the White House. — The New Yorker
