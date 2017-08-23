5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time
The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.
- Jared Kushner’s firm seeks arrest of Maryland tenants to collect debt — 8/16 –The real estate firms own 17 apartment complexes in the Baltimore area. — Baltimore Sun
- Cory Gardner takes his lumps – and many questions – at solo town hall in Colorado Springs, his first in more than a year — 8/15 — The senator was one of a handful of Republicans who held a town hall over August recess. — Denver Post
- Native American Lawmakers Call For Removal Of Helena Confederate Memorial — 8/15 — Following Charlottesville, there are renewed calls to remove a Confederate statue in Helena. — Montana Public Radio
- In January, President Trump vowed to hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents. It never happened — 8/18 — Despite campaign promises to beef up border security and an executive order, Trump has yet to follow through. — LA Times
- Newt Gingrich goes to spouse school — 8/20 — As his wife, Callista, prepares to become ambassador to the Vatican, the former House Speaker learns his new role. — Politico
Are you aware of our comment policy?
PBS NewsHour allows open commenting for all registered users, and encourages discussion amongst you, our audience. However, if a commenter violates our terms of use or abuses the commenting forum, their comment may go into moderation or be removed entirely. We reserve the right to remove posts that do not follow these basic guidelines: comments must be relevant to the topic of the post; may not include profanity, personal attacks or hate speech; may not promote a business or raise money; may not be spam. Anything you post should be your own work. The PBS NewsHour reserves the right to read on the air and/or publish on its website or in any medium now known or unknown the comments or emails that we receive. By submitting comments, you agree to the PBS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which include more details.