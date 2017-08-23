Politics

5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

Border patrol agents listen to a graduation ceremony at the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico, U.S., June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.

  1. Jared Kushner’s firm seeks arrest of Maryland tenants to collect debt — 8/16 –The real estate firms own 17 apartment complexes in the Baltimore area. — Baltimore Sun
  2. Cory Gardner takes his lumps – and many questions – at solo town hall in Colorado Springs, his first in more than a year — 8/15 — The senator was one of a handful of Republicans who held a town hall over August recess. — Denver Post
  3. Native American Lawmakers Call For Removal Of Helena Confederate Memorial — 8/15 — Following Charlottesville, there are renewed calls to remove a Confederate statue in Helena. — Montana Public Radio
  4. In January, President Trump vowed to hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents. It never happened — 8/18 — Despite campaign promises to beef up border security and an executive order, Trump has yet to follow through. — LA Times
  5. Newt Gingrich goes to spouse school — 8/20 — As his wife, Callista, prepares to become ambassador to the Vatican, the former House Speaker learns his new role. — Politico
