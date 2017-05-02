Politics

5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

BY  
Montana Democrat Rob Quist campaigning in Livingston, Montana last month. Quist, a popular singer and songwriter, is running for the state's open congressional seat. (Photo by William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)

Montana Democrat Rob Quist campaigning in Livingston, Montana last month. Quist, a popular singer and songwriter, is running for the state’s open congressional seat. (Photo by William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week:

  1. U.S. budget deal gives county shot at Trump security reimbursement — 5/1. The new budget provides money for Mar-a-Lago security. — Palm Beach Post
  2. Chuck Schumer Sees Himself As Trump’s Chief Opponent — But Hey, At Least They’re Talking Again — 4/29. Trump said he can work with the Senate’s top Democrat, then gave him the cold shoulder. Now, the president and the Schumer are on speaking terms again. — BuzzFeed News
  3. A Singing Cowboy, A Millionaire And Rifles Dominate Montana Special Election — 5/1. Montana’s special election this month is starting to take shape. — NPR
  4. Arkansas Executes 4th Inmate In 8 Days — 4/27. In a controversial move, Arkansas sped up executions before their lethal drugs expired. — KUAR
  5. In its first 100 days in power, the GOP scrambles to learn how to govern — 4/28. Republicans faced a learning curve in their first few months as the majority party. — Washington Post

READ MORE: 5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time (April 26)

SHARE VIA TEXT