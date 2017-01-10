Before President Obama says goodbye tonight, rewatch his best speeches

On July 27, 2004, the freshman senator from Illinois stepped onto the stage at the Democratic National Convention and delivered a vision for a country not divided by partisan politics.

“There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America. There’s the United States of America. There’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America.”

His words captured the nation’s attention, launching then-Sen. Barack Obama on a meteoric path to the White House.

Since that day, the president has given countless other speeches, often appealing to Americans’ better selves. And tonight, 10 days before he leaves office, the president will give his farewell address.

In preparation, we look back at some highlights from his speeches over the years.

Nana Adwoa Antwi-Boasiako contributed to this report.