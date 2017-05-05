From Bears Ears to Gold Butte, here are the 27 national monuments being reviewed by the Trump administration

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department has released a list of 27 national monuments it is reviewing under a presidential order, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah and Katahdin Woods and Waters in Maine.

A list released Friday includes 22 monuments on federal land in 11 states and five marine monuments in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The review includes a huge reserve in Hawaii established in 2006 and expanded by President Barack Obama.

RELATED LINKS

The reviews were expected under an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump, but the White House had not released a list of specific projects.

Trump’s April 26 order could upend protections put in place under a 1906 law that authorizes the president to declare federal lands and waters as monuments and restrict their use.

Here’s a list of all the national monuments up for review, per the Interior’s website:

1. Basin and Range in Nevada

2. Bears Ears in Utah

3. Berryessa Snow Mountain in California

4. Canyons of the Ancients in Colorado

5. Carrizo Plain in California

6. Cascade Siskiyou in Oregon

7. Craters of the Moon in Idaho

8. Giant Sequoia in California

9. Gold Butte in Nevada

10. Grand Canyon-Parashant in Arizona

11. Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah

12. Hanford Reach in Washington

13. Ironwood Forest in Arizona

14. Mojave Trails in California

15. Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks in New Mexico

16. Rio Grande del Norte in New Mexico

17. Sand to Snow in California

18. San Gabriel Mountains in California

19. Sonoran Desert in Arizona

20. Upper Missouri River Breaks in Montana

21. Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona

22. Katahadin Woods and Waters in Maine

23. Marianas Trench in the CNMI/Pacific Ocean

24. Northeast Canyons and Seamounts in the Atlantic Ocean

25. Pacific Remote Islands in the Pacific Ocean

26. Papahanaumokuakea in Hawaii/Pacific Ocean

27. Rose Atoll in American Samoa/Pacific Ocean

Associated Press write Matthew Daly wrote this report.