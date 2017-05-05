From Bears Ears to Gold Butte, here are the 27 national monuments being reviewed by the Trump administration
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department has released a list of 27 national monuments it is reviewing under a presidential order, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah and Katahdin Woods and Waters in Maine.
A list released Friday includes 22 monuments on federal land in 11 states and five marine monuments in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The review includes a huge reserve in Hawaii established in 2006 and expanded by President Barack Obama.
The reviews were expected under an executive order issued last month by President Donald Trump, but the White House had not released a list of specific projects.
Trump’s April 26 order could upend protections put in place under a 1906 law that authorizes the president to declare federal lands and waters as monuments and restrict their use.
Here’s a list of all the national monuments up for review, per the Interior’s website:
1. Basin and Range in Nevada
2. Bears Ears in Utah
3. Berryessa Snow Mountain in California
4. Canyons of the Ancients in Colorado
5. Carrizo Plain in California
6. Cascade Siskiyou in Oregon
7. Craters of the Moon in Idaho
8. Giant Sequoia in California
9. Gold Butte in Nevada
10. Grand Canyon-Parashant in Arizona
11. Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah
12. Hanford Reach in Washington
13. Ironwood Forest in Arizona
14. Mojave Trails in California
15. Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks in New Mexico
16. Rio Grande del Norte in New Mexico
17. Sand to Snow in California
18. San Gabriel Mountains in California
19. Sonoran Desert in Arizona
20. Upper Missouri River Breaks in Montana
21. Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona
22. Katahadin Woods and Waters in Maine
23. Marianas Trench in the CNMI/Pacific Ocean
24. Northeast Canyons and Seamounts in the Atlantic Ocean
25. Pacific Remote Islands in the Pacific Ocean
26. Papahanaumokuakea in Hawaii/Pacific Ocean
27. Rose Atoll in American Samoa/Pacific Ocean
