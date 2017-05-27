British Airways cancels all flights out of London after computer system failure

British Airways canceled all its flights in and out of London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday after a major computer system failure.

Thousands of airline passengers, many who were travelling during a holiday weekend in the United Kingdom, were stranded due to the outage, while the airline’s fleet was left grounded on runways.

“It’s a complete nightmare,” one person stuck at Heathrow told Reuters, also describing long waits and confusion among the airline’s staff. “There’s just hundreds and thousands of people accumulating in the departures bit.”

British Airways has not revealed the source of the computer failure but said there has been no evidence it was caused by a cyber attack.

Following a major IT system failure this morning, we've cancelled all flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick for the rest of today. 1/2 — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

We're working hard to get anyone due to fly today, onto the next available flights. Those unable to fly, will be offered a full refund. 2/2 — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

Officials at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world and a major hub for British Airways, said in a statement on Twitter it was working with the airline to assist passengers who are stranded.

“All passengers booked onto these flights should not travel to the airport today,” the statement read.