Catastrophic flooding grips Texas, large-scale rescue efforts underway

At least five people have been killed in Texas from Hurricane Harvey as rising waters caused by heavy rains continued to grip parts of the state on Sunday, trapping hundreds of residents in their homes and prompting at least one municipality to order a mandatory evacuation.

The tropical storm was expected to bring as much as 40 inches of rain to portions of Texas in the coming days as emergency workers fanned out across the state, using boats, rescue vehicles and helicopters to pick up residents who were trapped.

In Houston, more than 1,000 people who were stranded amid heavy flooding were rescued overnight. Flash flood warnings remained in place Sunday morning for the country’s fourth-most populated city.

More than 20 inches of rain had fallen since Saturday morning in the Houston area, with 12 more inches possible by nightfall on Sunday, forecasters said.

Intersection along San Houston Pkwy. Water about 17 feet deep. @BrandiKHOU and photog Mario only thing on KHOU. Studio evacuated. pic.twitter.com/TeF6hc1ebu — Kevin Selle (@kevinselle) August 27, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched seven helicopters and several response boats to aid in rescue efforts, according to a statement. More than 300 search and rescue calls had been received and the Coast Guard requested that those who are trapped climb to their rooftops or seek higher ground and “mark” that they need help. Rescue teams from the National Guard were also dispatched to help with the rescue efforts.

The city of Houston received more than 2,500 calls for assistance from the flooding overnight, officials said. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged those who were stranded to remain in their homes and avoid making 911 calls to keep lines open for only the most serious situations.

“First responders need to attend to them first,” he said during a news conference on Sunday. “The best way to keep from being stranded is to stay off the streets.”

At least 69,000 households were without power in Houston as of Sunday morning, according to CenterPoint Energy, which provides power to 2.4 million customers.

As some residents hunkered down waiting for help, Turner said the city would open up Houston’s convention center to offer shelter.

Police in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston, announced a mandatory evacuation for flood-prone sections of the city starting at noon local time on Sunday. Images from Harris County, which includes the greater Houston area, showed people using makeshift rafts and walking waist-high in rushing waters to reach safety.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press it was “difficult to pinpoint” which sections of the city were hardest hit by the flooding.

“I don’t need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm,” Turner said. “We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically.”