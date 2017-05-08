The Dems’ next nominee for president might be speaking at this conference

We’ve just barely crossed the 100-day mark of Donald Trump’s presidency, and the field of possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidates is already taking shape.

An upcoming conference hosted by the liberal Center for American Progress will feature a who’s-who list of Democrats whose names have been floated as White House hopefuls.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York are scheduled to attend the conference. All have been rumored to be weighing a run for higher office. And at least two Democrats considered rising stars on the left, freshman Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, are also slated to speak.

One big name that’s missing from the speaker’s lineup? Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I), who finished second to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primaries last year. Sanders has been active politically since the 2016 election, recently going on a cross-country speaking tour with new Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.

The conference is a liberal version of the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering of conservative activists near Washington, D.C., that typically draws the GOP’s brightest stars and leading contenders for the presidency.

But while this year’s CPAC celebrated Mr. Trump’s victory last November, the Center for American Progress event in mid-May will focus on future steps for a Democratic Party still licking its wounds from the 2016 election.

The conference will also feature policy discussions on the economy, national security and Russia, the resistance to Trump, and civil rights and democracy.

The event will bring Democratic leaders to Washington ”to discuss what ideas progressives can support in all corners of the country to move the nation forward,” a CAP spokesperson said in a press release.