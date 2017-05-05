Draft proposal shows the Trump administration may gut the drug czar’s office

The Trump administration is considering drastic cuts that would all but eliminate the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a White House official and agency email confirmed to the NewsHour Friday.

According to a draft proposal obtained by NewsHour, the Office of Management and Budget, led by Mick Mulvaney, has proposed cutting nearly all of the agency’s funds — from $388 million in fiscal year 2017 to $24 million in 2018 — to “streamline the organization and to shift focus from duplicative and burdensome administrative tasks.”

The White House did not immediately reply to NewsHour’s request for comment.

During Friday’s White House press conference, Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about the draft plan.

“When it comes to the opioid epidemic, I think the president’s been extremely clear. This is a top priority for him,” Sanders told reporters. “I wouldn’t get ahead of conversations about the budget. We haven’t had a final document.”

Without White House confirmation, it’s impossible to confirm whether or not the cuts will become policy. The floating of draft proposals, especially for potentially controversial ideas, has been a repeated tactic in the first months of the Trump Administration. A number of such drafts have not been enacted and the administration has at times later disavowed association with them. Here is the draft proposal obtained by the NewsHour.

The office, created in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan and Congress, has coordinated a national strategy to fight drug abuse. Since then, the office has worked to “to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing, and trafficking, drug-related crime and violence, and drug-related health consequences,” according to the Federal Register. Still, in 2015 alone, more than 33,000 people died of opioid overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The proposal to gut the drug czar’s office echoes past criticism, saying the office duplicates efforts found elsewhere in federal government.

Richard Baum, the office’s acting director, sent an all-staff email on Friday morning to confirm that the “drastic proposed cuts” are under consideration. The message was provided to the NewsHour by a White House official who asked not to be identified.

“I have been encouraged by the Administration’s commitment to addressing the opioid epidemic, and the President’s personal engagement on the issue, both during the campaign and since he was sworn into office,” Baum said in the email. “However, OMB’s proposed cuts are also at odds with the fact that the President has tasked us with supporting his Commission on Combating [sic] Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.”

“These drastic proposed cuts are frankly heartbreaking … I don’t want to see this happen,” Baum added.

The cut would kill two programs the office oversees: High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, which coordinates information between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement to stop the flow of drugs, and the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, which works with all levels of government to reduce substance abuse among youth.

The office would be funded at the current levels through Sept. 30, according to the emails.

Since February, following a report from the New York Times, rumors have swirled about whether the Trump administration planned to eliminate the national drug control policy office.

In March, President Donald Trump chose New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead a new national opioid commission.

In a February interview with the NewsHour, Michael Botticelli, who directed the national control policy office during the Obama administration, said he found initial reports that the office was under threat “disturbing” and surprising after Trump “said he is going to continue to focus on this opioid issue and quite honestly was supported in large part in parts of the country that have been significantly impacted by the opioid epidemic.”

“It’s short-sighted,” he told the NewsHour. “It would diminish the administration’s focus on substance abuse issues. It would not save money, because without a single office who’s coordinating drug policy across the federal government, it will only create a very haphazard, inefficient approach.”