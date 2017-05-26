Dozens dead after attack on Coptic Christian buses in Egypt

More than two dozen people are dead, including children, after gunmen fired on buses filled with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, Egypt.

A pickup truck and two buses were traveling to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Maghagha in Minya governorate when the attackers began firing, killing at least 26 people and wounding 23 others, The New York Times reported.

“The gunmen got on the bus and they shot people point-blank,” said Bishop Makarios of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Minya Province.

The attack, which has not been claimed by any group, follows several recent attacks on Egypt’s Christian community by the Islamic State.

In December, 28 people died after a suicide bomber attacked a church in Cairo, and last month, suicide bombings at St. George’s Church in Tanta and St. Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria killed dozens on Palm Sunday, prompting Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to call for a three-month state of emergency.

Egypt’s Copts form the largest Christian community in the region and 10 percent of Egypt’s population of 93 million people, according to the Associated Press.

Copts have long faced discrimination in the Muslim-majority country, but tensions between the two groups have been especially high in the last several years, especially after the Copt-backed Sissi led a military coup that ousted the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi.