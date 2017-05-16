Everything you need to know about the ‘WannaCrypt’ ransomware attack

On Monday, at least 45,000 computers across the globe continued to be held hostage by malware called WannaCrypt (also known as WannaCryptor and WannaCry). This ransomware attack, which demands users shell out $300 to $600 worth of Bitcoins to regain access to their systems, spread across Asia after rocking Europe this weekend. In all, 150 countries have reported compromised computer systems. Businesses in China had systems hijacked, Russia’s interior ministry had 1,000 computers affected and at least one South Korean movie theater had issues playing trailers. Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity firm, alleges WannaCrypt ransomware may be tied to hackers from North Korea.

Ransomware is not a new invention. The first piece of malware that demanded payment was written in 1989. But the latest iterations have become increasingly sophisticated. While governments and corporations scramble to perform damage control, here’s what we know about the origins of this cyber attack, who might be to blame and what you can do to protect yourself.

How did this happen?

The tools behind the attack originated within the NSA. EternalBlue and DoublePulsar, two tools the NSA used to infiltrate computer networks, were stolen from the agency and leaked online in April as part of a massive data dump by the Shadow Brokers hacker group.

WannaCrypt exploits a very specific hole in Windows called Server Message Block connections. SMB networks are used in homes and businesses to transfer data between trusted computers. WannaCrypt hijacks this connection using EternalBlue, which allows the malware to spread across businesses in seconds. The DoublePulsar portion of the code then installs a backdoor into affected computer systems, allowing for remote control of the personal computers.

Who was affected?