Feinstein wants ‘all-hands-on-deck’ Trump probe

WASHINGTON — Most Democrats are being cautious about whether President Donald Trump might have obstructed justice in the Russia investigation and his dealings with fired FBI chief James Comey. Obstruction is a serious and complicated matter.

But the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says it’s a question worth examining.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California wants the committee to investigate “all matters related to obstruction of justice and use its subpoena authority if necessary.”

So she says in a letter to the committee’s chairman, GOP Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa.

Claiming vindication, Trump answers Comey testimony President Trump spoke out publicly a day after former FBI Director James Comey Friday testified that to protect against lies by Mr. Trump, he had taken detailed notes, some of which he leaked in hopes of prompting the naming of a special counsel. The president fired back over Twitter and at a news conference, claiming that some of the things Comey said weren't true. William Brangham reports.

Feinstein tells CNN’S “State of the Union” she won’t draw any conclusions about obstruction until the matter is investigated.

Comey testified last week to the Intelligence committee. Feinstein says that with the president’s integrity at issue, it should be “all hands on deck” for lawmakers trying to get to the bottom of what happened.