France, Germany, Italy issue statement saying Paris climate accord can’t be renegotiated
“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies,” the leaders of the three countries, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement, Reuters reported.
