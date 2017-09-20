Here’s how you can help victims of the Mexico earthquake

Two major earthquakes have rattled Mexico over the past two weeks, one of them striking on the anniversary of Mexico City’s 1985 quake, its largest ever.

As people just began to regroup after the first earthquake’s destruction, Tuesday’s 7.1 magnitude shock downed power lines and leveled buildings including offices, homes, and a school where 21 children died. With many people homeless and at least 200 reported dead, rescuers are working around the clock to look for victims.

Here’s how you can provide support to relief and recovery efforts:

Project Paz was started by a group of Mexican friends in New York to help children affected by drug-related violence in Mexico. Now they are turning their attention to the victims of the earthquakes in Mexico

Save the Children is also on the ground, responding with disaster relief efforts to help children affected by the quakes.

The Global Giving Mexico Relief Fund is collecting donations to help earthquake survivors with supplies such as food, water, and medicine. They will also provide long-term assistance to help residents rebuild.

The International Community Foundation has established an earthquake disaster relief fund to help local organizations meet short-term basic needs, and assist in long-term recovery efforts.

Funds donated to Oxfam Mexico will go toward protecting lives and rebuilding after natural disasters.

UNICEF Mexico, which typically works to protect children’s rights in Mexico, has launched an earthquake relief fund.