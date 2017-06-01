Here’s how leaders are reacting to Trump’s withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, sparking a storm of reactions from lawmakers, foreign leaders and industry executives who largely feared what the exit would mean for the worldwide fight against climate change and America’s relationship with its allies.

Trump had promised to withdraw from the deal — a pledge between nearly 200 countries to reduce carbon emissions worldwide — during his campaign for president. But in recent weeks, the president received conflicting advice from his advisers on whether he should follow through.

Here’s a look at how leaders around the world are reacting.

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS

Republicans

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Retweet to agree → The #ParisAgreement was simply a raw deal for America. pic.twitter.com/WZckV4cgSd — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 1, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine

Climate change requires a global approach. I'm disappointed in the President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement #mepolitics — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 1, 2017

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

Our country has just given up its seat at the table & yielded world leadership to countries like China and Russia. #parisclimateagreement — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 1, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

“This is great news for the Texas economy and for hardworking Americans all across our country,” Cruz wrote.

I commend @POTUS for putting American jobs first. This is great news for the TX economy & for hardworking Americans https://t.co/5m1XshZo9b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

“I look forward to working with the President to rein in the overregulation of the Obama administration and help America’s businesses compete globally,” Hatch wrote in a statement.

Rep. Ilena Ros- Lehtinen, R-Fla.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

I applaud @POTUS for following through on a campaign promise he made to millions of voters across the country. #ParisAgreement — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) June 1, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

I support President Trump’s desire to re-enter the Paris Accord after the agreement becomes a better deal for America and business. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 1, 2017

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

House Science Committee

Members wrote on Twitter that “Obama went around Congress and the American people.” Trump’s decision was “returning power to the people:

Science Committee uncovered the truth about Obama climate regs: All pain and no gain! https://t.co/NdP3yO7Y8g — Sci,Space,&Tech Cmte (@HouseScience) June 1, 2017

Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

Trump sides with Bannon, Pruitt and Assad over 95% of scientific community, the Pope, our US allies, business community. That's some covfefe — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 1, 2017

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace,” the 2016 presidential candidate wrote in a statement.

With or without the support of Trump and the fossil fuel industry we must transition rapidly away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 1, 2017

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Trump's decision to retreat from #ParisAgreement reflects an extraordinary lack of faith in American innovation — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 1, 2017

Trump alienates allies, walks away from #ParisAgreement & sabotages health care. His presidency is all destruction & no accomplishments — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 1, 2017

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

If the White House won’t lead, California will step up. We will continue our fight against climate change. #ParisAgreement #ActOnClimate — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 1, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

“We can all agree that all people should be able to breathe clean air and live in a safe and healthy environment. Pulling out of the Paris Agreement is an irrational decision that is a disastrous step backward, threatens the future viability of our planet for future generations, and abdicates our role of leadership,” Harris wrote in a statement. “The United States has an obligation to combat this global threat to public health and safety here at home, and abroad.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Withdrawing from Paris puts the U.S. government “at odds with US businesses, our closest allies and millions of Americans,” Coons wrote in a series of tweets after Trump’s announcement.

.@POTUS' decision to pull US from #Paris agreement is a mistake for US int'l relations. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) June 1, 2017

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

The “U.S. can’t remain an energy leader if we aren’t even at the negotiating table,” Heitkamp wrote in a series of tweets.

Abandoning Paris climate accord is a reckless decision that forfeits an oppty to guarantee a viable future for ND energy on the global level — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) June 1, 2017

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Baffling. This is 1 of the most shockingly irresponsible policy moves in recent memory. @POTUS just abdicated US credibility. #ParisAccord https://t.co/kX6BHY9Aif — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 1, 2017

Sen. Kathleen Cortez-Masto, D-Nev.

Now is not the time to deny #climatechange, but to stand with the world in combating its effects. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/RCLrFWxryq — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 1, 2017

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio

Pulling out of this deal doesn't help Youngstown. It destroys American leadership, wipes out clean energy jobs, and hurts our environment. https://t.co/smuzneyeNN — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) June 1, 2017

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

“Trump’s decision will be a self-inflicted wound on our allies’ trust in American leadership,” Beyer wrote in a statement.

House Science Committee Democrats

FORMER LEADERS

Barack Obama

The former president tweeted Wednesday that Trump’s decision put the U.S. with “a small handful of nations that reject the future.” https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/870364758020632579

Former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy

“It’s a disappointing and embarrassing day” for the U.S., McCarthy wrote in a statement.

Former EPA Administrator @GinaEPA on Pres. Trump's expected Paris accord decision: "It's a disappointing and embarrassing day" for the U.S. pic.twitter.com/WiUjhEaUda — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 1, 2017

Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz

.@realdonaldtrump's withdrawal from #ParisAccord is an abdication of American leadership. Rejection of both science & economic opportunity. — Ernest Moniz (@ErnestMoniz) June 1, 2017

Former Vice President Al Gore

“President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want in our president,” Gore wrote in a statement.

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

Former Vice President Joe Biden

We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017

MAYORS

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

The Paris accord was the biggest step forward on climate change that we’d taken in years. It’s unconscionable for @POTUS to abandon it. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2017

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

.@realDonaldTrump says that the U.S. is pulling out of the #ParisAccord. He better check his geography because Boston will do no such thing. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 1, 2017

BUSINESSES

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Elon Musk

The man behind Tesla, SpaceX and chairman of SolarCity said he would abandon membership on presidential councils in light of Trump’s decision.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Amazon.com

“Amazon continues to support the Paris climate agreement and action on climate change. We believe that robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth,” the company said.

1/4 Amazon continues to support the Paris climate agreement and action on climate change. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 1, 2017

2/4 We believe that robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 1, 2017

3/4 We remain committed to putting our scale and inventive culture to work in ways that are good for the environment and our customers. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 1, 2017

4/4 For more information on our commitment to sustainability, visit our website https://t.co/LrnVdML0el — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 1, 2017

IBM

“This agreement requires all participating countries to put forward their best efforts on climate change as determined by each country. IBM believes that it is easier to lead outcomes by being at the table, as a participant in the agreement, rather than from outside it.”

FOREIGN LEADERS

France, Germany, Italy

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies,” the leaders of the three countries said in a statement.

The European Commission

The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against #climatechange. #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/D9WQzl6H4L — European Commission (@EU_Commission) June 1, 2017

Together, we will stand by the Paris Agreement, we will implement the #ParisAgreement. Statement by @MAC_europa https://t.co/7iKyNxOwmA pic.twitter.com/krcSJE9Y6M — European Commission (@EU_Commission) June 1, 2017

“Today is a sad day for the global community, as a key partner turns its back on the fight against climate change. The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

News Alert from @AP: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she regrets US climate move, will keep working to "save our Earth." — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel

I condemn this brutal act against #ParisAccord @realDonaldTrump Leadership means fighting climate change together. Not forsaking commitment. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven

.@realdonaldtrump We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/7xgGv7ZjmT — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) June 1, 2017

French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

tweeted before Trump’s official announcement

UN Secretary-general António Guterres

tweeted before Trump’s official announcement

It's essential that the world implements the #ParisAgreement & fulfils that duty with increased ambition. https://t.co/oO3hBxvFKb — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 1, 2017

David O’Sullivan, the European Union’s ambassador to the U.S.

Today's score: #climatechange 1 – humankind 0. But the game is not over! #ParisAgreement — David O'Sullivan (@EUAmbUS) June 1, 2017

Miguel Arias Cañete, the EU Commissioner for Climate Action & Energy

A sad day for the global community, but the #ParisAgreement will endure. The world can count on Europe. EU statement https://t.co/MeI9jov4Zf — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

OTHER DIGNITARIES

Astronaut Scott Kelly

Withdrawing from the #ParisAgreement will be devastating to our planet. Paris and Pittsburgh share the same environment after all. pic.twitter.com/QNO5vHtmEF — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) June 1, 2017

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

The church has looked to the agreement as an “important international mechanism to promote environmental stewardship and encourage climate change migration,” it said in a statement, calling Trump’s decision “deeply troubling.” https://twitter.com/USCCB/status/870374150937886720

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel

The Paris Accord was expensive, ineffective, and the US joined without the consent of Congress – thanks to Obama. I'm not sad to see it go. — Ronna RomneyMcDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 1, 2017

