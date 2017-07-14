Honda recalls 2.1 million Accords worldwide, citing risk of engine fire

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co is recalling an estimated 2.1 million Accord models worldwide because of defects in the vehicle’s battery system that cause engines to light on fire.

The recall affects 1.15 million cars in the U.S.

The issue lies in the 12-volt battery sensors — which notify drivers of battery problems — in model years 2013-2016.

Many of the models’ sensors are not sealed properly, which means they can collect road salt and moisture, causing electrical shorting or erosion. This could ignite fire or smoke in the engine. The issue has caused four engine fires in the U.S. so far, according to AutoWeek; one additional fire was reported in Canada.

Reuters reports the company has received 3,972 warranty claims relating to the issue. The issue was first reported in 2015 in Canada. Honda redesigned the sensors in 2016, Reuters reports, but complaints continued.

This recall follows several others across the industry in recent months. Japanese airbag supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy last month, after millions more vehicles were redlined in the latest of a series of recalls due to defective airbags. Ford also recalled 400,000 vehicles last month because of safety compliance issues.

Registered Honda owners will be notified about the recall in late July, but can check Honda’s website to see if their cars are affected before then. Honda did not say how long it will take to fix all cars. Due to the large number of recalls, dealers will replace the worst of the sensors but temporarily repair those in good condition, returning to replace them at a later date.

Despite the sensor trouble, Honda unveiled its newest version of the accord Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reports the new models will feature additional safety technology.

“We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of Honda’s American Automobile division.