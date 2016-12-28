Nation

Fans share mental illness stories #InHonorOfCarrie

Carrie Fisher’s death has inspired a flood of tributes on her openness about her struggle with mental illness. Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that,” Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60, told ABC in a 2000 interview. “I survived that, I’m still surviving it, but bring it on.”

Fisher, the actress, author and screenwriter, was perhaps as well known as an advocate for mental illness as she was for her iconic role as Princess Leia from “Star Wars.” In the hours since her death, fans have shared a flood of tributes on social media and elsewhere, commenting on her openness in her personal struggle with mental illness and her lifelong efforts to chip away at the stigma.

Many shared their own personal stories, often using the hashtag: #InHonorOfCarrie.

Here’s a look at some of those Tweets, personal accounts and video clips of Fisher herself.

