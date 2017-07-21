WATCH LIVE: Judy Woodruff to host first Virginia governor’s debate

The political world will look to the Old Dominion this weekend for a closely watched governor’s race that could signal the electorate’s mood ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam, will face each other in the first debate of the race on Saturday, June 22. Virginia is one of two states (the other being New Jersey) that will elect a new governor in November.

Both Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, are stepping down due to term limits.

The results of this year’s gubernatorial races will be analyzed for their implications for next year’s midterm election, when Democrats will take aim at the GOP’s majorities in the House and Senate.

PBS NewsHour will live stream the debate from The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will moderate the debate, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET and is being sponsored by the Virginia Bar Association. Watch the debate in the player above.