What lawmakers are saying about Comey’s memo

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill expressed outrage and concern Tuesday night after a New York Times report suggested the president had asked former FBI director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The news comes a day after reports indicated President Donald Trump had revealed highly-classified information to two Russian officials visiting the White House last week, prompting concern about how the administration handled the intelligence and what the report would mean for the country’s relationship with allies. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the White House “has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and order.”

Those calls were amplified on Tuesday in response to the Times story, based on a memo Comey created to detail his meeting with Trump the day after Flynn resigned. Comey created similar memos for every meeting and phone conversation he had with the president, the Times reported. The memo was read aloud to reporters by a Comey associate.

Here’s a look at the range of reactions to the news — and on what should happen next — from both sides of the aisle.

What Republicans said

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)

“Somebody is going to have to do more than just have anonymous sources on this one for me to believe that there’s something there.”



Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.)



Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.)

American people deserve to hear all facts. Country must have answers. It is clear former FBI Director Comey should testify before Congress. — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 16, 2017



Sen. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.)

Republican @RepCharlieDent to @AlexNBCNews: "If that's the case, it's a very serious matter, and we're going to have to deal with it." pic.twitter.com/EPyMRYb0Sc — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 16, 2017



Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.)

Director Comey should testify publicly before Congress as soon as possible. — L.L. https://t.co/C4jrYnYeei — Rep. Leonard Lance (@RepLanceNJ7) May 16, 2017



House Oversight Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah)

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017



Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.)

Director Comey's public testimony before Congress is an absolute necessity. We must get to the bottom of all of these alegations forthwith. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) May 16, 2017



Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

These serious allegations effect our nat'l security & they carry very real consequences. It's time for Comey to testify before Congress. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 16, 2017

DEMOCRATS

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)



“The country is being tested in unprecedented ways,” Schumer said in remarks from the Senate floor. “I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate, history is watching.”

Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)

.@POTUS sharing classified information w Russian officials threatens to undermine the strong US-Israel relationship https://t.co/nMKYuDjqSQ pic.twitter.com/yVYsbHf2se — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) May 16, 2017



Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)



Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.)

Trump is compromising our national security & tearing apart our democracy from within. Sign if you agree: https://t.co/NoG0Jgr06E — John K. Delaney (@JohnKDelaneyJKD) May 16, 2017



Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.)

I don't say this lightly: It is hard for me to see how this presidency doesn't end in impeachment & conviction. https://t.co/OLANX72MAz — Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) May 16, 2017



Sen Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.)

BREAKING (Leahy:) "Memos, tapes, testimony, appt of special prosecutor – all are needed ASAP to get to the bottom of this cascading crisis." — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) May 16, 2017



Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Yesterday, secrets to the Russians. Today, obstruction of justice? When does this end? pic.twitter.com/HBCH8i8PAQ — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 16, 2017



Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)

Latest Trump revelation is prima facie evidence of obstruction. Time for a Special Prosecutor is immediate and urgent. — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) May 16, 2017



Rep. Albio Sires (D-N.J.)

It never ends. President Trump’s conduct continues to be suspicious & outrageous. My statement: https://t.co/ITcIR5fDmU — Albio Sires (@RepSires) May 16, 2017



Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.)

.@POTUS interfering with an ongoing FBI investigation is an abuse of power. We need an independent investigation now. #TrumpRussia https://t.co/DbFZRRho7k — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) May 16, 2017



Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)

If true, this is another piece to the puzzle and it does not look good for the White House. https://t.co/wo2ZG8QsPi — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) May 16, 2017



Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

We are now beyond the realm of @POTUS being not normal. We are in the territory of criminal activity. #ComeyMemo https://t.co/Ben2UePXyt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2017



Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

We are well past the tipping point. When will the GOP put country over party? https://t.co/m9rLtBTDS2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 16, 2017



House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif)

If reports are true, Trump's attempt to shut down the FBI’s Flynn investigation is an assault on the rule of law. https://t.co/vo4mpcmi1K pic.twitter.com/kYUW4kdLYd — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 16, 2017



Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass)

As frmr prosecutor, I believe an obstruction of justice investigation is warranted. Investigation should not be limited to Intel Committees. — Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) May 16, 2017



Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

As I have said before: Congress has subpoena power. Time to use it. https://t.co/I4cm8kYP5p — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 16, 2017



Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.)

It is vital that Congress obtain these memos and hear public testimony from former Director Comey. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 16, 2017



Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.)



Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Huge concerns. We need an independent special prosecutor NOW. https://t.co/QL4zu7SVQq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 16, 2017



Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Why has Trump been going to such lengths to stop this investigation? What's he covering up? — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 16, 2017



Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

SPECIAL PROSECUTOR ALERT: Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation, via @nytimes #trumprussia https://t.co/uqQGnTbFuL — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 16, 2017



Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.)

Yet another incredibly troubling report about @POTUS conduct. We need to appoint a special prosecutor, immediately. https://t.co/On6cvO0EwN — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) May 16, 2017



