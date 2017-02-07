LISTEN LIVE: Appeals court hears arguments over Trump’s immigration ban

The oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. PBS NewsHour will stream the audio.

On Tuesday night, a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the legal battle over President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

The attorneys general of Minnesota and Washington state have challenged the executive order, which bars refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The executive order also barred all refugees from entering the country for 120 days, and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

But the ban has been mired in controversy since President Trump signed the order last month. Last week, a federal judge placed a nationwide stay on parts of the order, setting a legal battle in motion that could reach the Supreme Court.

Listen in tonight to a live audio stream of the hearing, where state officials and officials from the Department of Justice will make their case before the Ninth Circuit panel.

