LISTEN LIVE: Federal appeals court reviews Trump’s revised travel ban

President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is back in the courtroom Monday, this time before a federal appeals court in Richmond that will hear arguments on whether the executive order — which sought to temporarily suspend the entry of those from six Muslim-majority countries — violates the constitution.

In March, refugee resettlement agencies represented by the National Immigration Law Center and the ACLU challenged the revised ban in a Maryland court, arguing it discriminated against Muslims.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang agreed, ruling against the revised ban’s 90-day hold on those entering the country from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Depart of Justice appealed Chuang’s ruling later that month, sending it to Monday’s hearing before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

Typically, an appeal of this nature would be heard by a randomly selected panel of three judges — similar to the panel from California’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that heard arguments on Trump’s original travel ban in February. But Monday’s arguments will be heard by 13 of the 4th circuit’s slate of 15 judges, 10 of whom were appointed under former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Trump’s original travel ban, which sought to temporarily suspend the entry of those from seven Muslim majority countries and end the U.S. refugee program entirely, sparked protests nationwide when it was first issued in January. The executive order was blocked by a number of judges in the days that followed.

After the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a suspension of the ban in February, the Trump administration declined to appeal the ruling, instead issuing a revised order that removed Iraq from the list of countries and exempts dual citizens and visa and green card holders.

The justice department is also appealing a separate ruling on that revised ban by a judge in Hawaii, which blocked the 90-day ban in question Monday as well as a proposed 120-day ban on all refugees entering the country. Washington, along with a number of other states, is also challenging the revised ban in court.

