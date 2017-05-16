LISTEN LIVE: Spicer expected to address report that Trump shared intel with Russia

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is expected to address reports that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials in a meeting last week.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold the daily news briefing at 2 p.m. EST today. Listen live to the stream above.

The White House will continue to face questions over a May 10 meeting in which Trump, according to several reports, shared highly-classified information with Russian officials.

Earlier this morning, national security adviser H.R. McMaster repeatedly said the president’s conversation last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak was “wholly appropriate.”

McMaster did not directly address whether Trump revealed classified information about activities by the Islamic State group to the two Russians.

Trump himself defended the meeting in a pair of tweets, saying he shared the intel for “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The president added that he has an “absolute right” to do this.

