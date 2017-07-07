LISTEN: Tillerson cites cooperation between U.S. and Russia with Syria cease-fire

HAMBURG, Germany — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the agreement with Russia on a cease-fire in Syria is “our first indication of the U.S. and Russia being able to work together” there.

Tillerson discussed the nearly 2½-hour meeting Friday between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, saying they talked about the current nature of relations between the two countries as well as the future of that relationship.

The area covered by the cease-fire affects Jordan’s security and what Tillerson calls a very complicated part of the Syrian battlefield.

For years, the U.S. and Russia have been backing opposing sides in Syria’s war, with Moscow supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and Washington supporting rebels who have been fighting Assad. Both oppose the Islamic State group in Syria.

