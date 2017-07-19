Meet the lawyers on Trump’s growing legal team

As the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election continue to expand, so too does President Donald Trump’s legal team. Here’s a closer look at the lawyers representing the commander-in-chief, both on his White House and outside legal teams.

Ty Cobb (White House special counsel): Cobb is the newest member of the Trump team, as well as the first lawyer hired to work inside the White House as special counsel. The former federal prosecutor will oversee the White House legal and media response to the Russia investigations. In private practice, Cobb specialized in white collar crime and congressional investigations. He is in fact a distant relative of the former baseball great of the same name.

Jay Sekulow (personal lawyer): Sekulow is the chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), a radio personality and arguably the most visible member of the president's legal team. Before he was hired by Mr. Trump, Sekulow specialized in litigating cases related to free speech, religious liberty and human rights. His best known case is a 1987 Supreme Court religious rights case. Sekulow is also a musician and fronts the Jay Sekulow band.

Marc Kasowitz (personal lawyer): Kasowitz has been President Trump's personal lawyer for over 15 years in a wide range of business and personal legal issues. He represented then-candidate Donald Trump in the Trump University lawsuit that settled late last year. He earned his reputation as a tough litigator arguing antitrust, commercial litigation and white collar crime cases. Some of Kasowitz' more notable clients currently include Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch reported to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's largest state-owned bank, Sberbank.

Michael Bowe (personal lawyer): Bowe is a longtime partner at Kasowitz's firm. He specializes in cases related to commercial litigation, real estate and hotel disputes, and insider trading.

John Dowd (personal lawyer): Dowd is best known for the investigation that led to former baseball Hall of Famer Pete Rose being banned from the sport. He also represented Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during the "Keating Five" banking scandal in 1989. Earlier in his career, Dowd was part of a U.S. Department of Justice organized crime unit.

