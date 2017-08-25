Monsoon floods cut off villages, wash away farms in South Asia

Torrential monsoon rains triggered flooding and landslides that have killed more than 1,200 people in India, Bangladesh and Nepal over the past month. The floodwaters also stranded families and washed away crops.

U.N. agencies rushed to provide aid to damaged areas, estimating that 41 million people have been affected in the three countries.

“I could not find a single dry patch of land,” said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent’s Matthew Marek, who flew over Bangladesh to survey the damages, Reuters reported. “Farmers are left with nothing, not even with clean drinking water.”