5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Five people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday, according to a tweet by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

A lone suspect was reportedly in custody, but the sheriff’s department tweeted that there were unconfirmed reports of additional “shots fired on airport property.” The Transportation Security Administration said there was an active shooter still on the scene.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The sheriff’s department also tweeted that a call was received around 12:55 p.m. that shots were fired at the airport. “A number of people” were transported to a hospital, according to initial tweets from the sheriff’s department. Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the shooting in Terminal 2.

News helicopters hovering over the airport showed crowds of people standing on the tarmac outside, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Association issued a ground stop shortly after the shooting, suspending all flights at the airport. Airport officials also said the airport was closed

This is a developing story and will be updated.