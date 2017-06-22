New video shows girlfriend of slain Philando Castile and her daughter in back of squad car

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

Moments after Philando Castile was shot by a law enforcement officer, the victim’s girlfriend and her daughter were put in the back of a responding officer’s squad car. Authorities released an excerpt of that video to the public Wednesday.

Diamond Reynolds, who famously live streamed the shooting’s aftermath to Facebook, is seen handcuffed in the back seat of the police vehicle. Distraught after seeing her boyfriend shot multiple times, Reynolds is heard crying and shouting as her daughter consoles her.

“Mom, please stop cussing and screaming ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted,” the girl said.

“OK, give me a kiss. My phone just died, that’s all,” Reynolds told her daughter.

“I can keep you safe,” the girl said in response.

“It’s OK. I got it, OK? … I can’t believe they just did that,” Reynolds said before the girl started to cry.

Minnesota authorities released the video this week as part of a slew of evidence provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. They also released a 10-minute video of dashcam footage that shows the final encounter between Officer Jeronimo Yanez and Castile and an audio snippet where, prior to the traffic stop, the officer said, “The driver looks more like one of our suspects, just ’cause of the wide-set nose.”

Yanez, who is Latino, was found not guilty of all charges on Friday. The verdict sparked thousands to protest for days in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Larry Rogers, Reynolds’ lawyer, told the Star Tribune that Reynolds “had always wanted the world to see what happened to Philando, her and [her daughter].”

“And while the jury exonerated officer Yanez, I think the public sentiment is important. It’s important for the public to see exactly what he did to Philando. It’s important for the public to see the trauma he caused Diamond and her daughter,” he added.

