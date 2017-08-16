Pence ‘stands with’ Trump on Charlottesville remarks

Vice President Mike Pence is skirting questions about President Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference. But he says he stands with the president.

Pence was asked during a trip to Chile whether he agrees with Trump that there were good people among the white supremacists who protested in Charlottesville over the weekend and whether, as the president said, there was blame on both sides.

Pence did not answer the questions, but, said “What happened in Charlottesville was a tragedy.” He pointed to comments he’d made Sunday night, saying: “I stand with the president, and I stand by those words.”

Pence also said that, while he’s in Chile, “Our hearts are in Charlottesville” where a funeral for the woman killed during the protest is being held.

