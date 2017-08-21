These photographs capture the eclipse as it crosses the continental U.S.

Stargazers across the United States readied their solar glasses, pinhole projectors and specially-outfitted telescopes today to witness the cosmic event of the year.

For the first time in nearly a century, a total solar eclipse is casting a shadow from coast to coast and plunging millions of eager onlookers into temporary darkness. Those lucky enough to be standing under the path of totality — the 70-mile-wide, 3,000-mile-long swatch directly below the shadow of the moon — will be treated to a view of the moon fully blocking out our sun.

But other Americans can take part, too, because everyone in the continental U.S., Hawaii and Alaska will be treated to at least a partial eclipse — provided cloudless skies clear the way.

From the “first kiss” in Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to the final moment of totality in Charleston, South Carolina, here are some of the memorable moments of 2017’s total solar eclipse.

