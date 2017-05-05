Photos: Demonstrators, police clash on the streets of Venezuela

Venezuela’s opposition rallied again this week against President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution, accusing him of delaying elections to cling to power.

A month of protests in the streets of the capital Caracas and elsewhere have led to the deaths of at least 37 people on both sides. Maduro’s approval rating has sunk to around 20 percent after years of rising inflation and shortages in food and medicine. The International Monetary Fund predicts inflation in Venezuela will reach 1,600 percent this year.

The opposition is calling for holding delayed state gubernatorial elections and moving up the presidential election, now scheduled for October 2018. Maduro has promised to serve the full length of his term, which ends in early 2019.