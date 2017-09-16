Police search London suburb after London attack

British authorities combed a London suburb on Saturday after the arrest of an 18-year-old man suspected of ties to a bombing on the city’s subway a day earlier.

The homemade device shot flames inside a crowded subway car Friday morning at the city’s Parsons Green station but only partially detonated, injuring 29 people and spurring a “critical” terrorism alert in Britain, warning that another attack was imminent. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The man, who was taken into custody early Saturday morning in the town of Dover about 70 miles outside London, has not been identified by the authorities. He is being held for questioning but has not been charged, police said.

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning,” London Metropolitan Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu said on Saturday.

Counterrorism police also raided at least one property and evacuated neighbors Saturday in the London suburb of Sunbury with possible links to Friday’s attack.

British officials convened an emergency meeting over the attack and hundreds of troops were dispersed at public sites throughout the country, according to the Associated Press. Friday’s bombing was the fifth terrorism incident in the country this year, in which 36 people have been killed.