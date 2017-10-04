Police release body camera footage of first response to Las Vegas shooting

Warning: Some of the footage included in the video below may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion advised.



Las Vegas authorities released body camera footage from police officers trying to locate the source of the gunfire in Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrated the three-minute video to reporters in Tuesday’s evening police briefing. The video is a compilation of several scenes from that night.

In one scene, a handful of officers hunkering down behind a wall that faced the Mandalay Bay Resort, where the gunman (later identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock) was shooting from the 32nd floor.

Officers are seen and heard yelling at bystanders to get down as sirens and gunshots and sirens rang out in the distance.

“Go that way, get out of here! There’s gunshots coming from over there,” one officer is heard yelling on the footage.

In another scene, heavy gunfire is heard as officers work to determine the source of the attack. Shortly after, one officer says the shots are coming from the windows of the Mandalay Bay.

The video also shows officers staying low behind a police vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard and telling uncooperative bystanders to get down and take shelter.

Earlier Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that authorities were reviewing more than 67 body cameras from officers at the scene.

Other highlights from late Tuesday’s police briefing:

The first call of shots fired off the Las Vegas strip was received by police dispatchers at 10:08 p.m. local time.

The actual shooting lasted about nine to 11 minutes, McMahill said. The suspect fired at least a dozen volleys during that time. The firing stopped at 10:19 p.m. local time.

McMahill said the SWAT team had to arrive at the hotel before any patrol officers already at the building could take action. The undersheriff said this in response to a cited report that said it was 72 minutes before the SWAT team entered the room.

A “heroic” security guard helped officers locate the specific hotel room where the gunman was in. The guard went up to the room. The suspect fired through the door and struck him. “He was able to provide additional information to the police on exactly which room we were looking at,” McMahill said.

The suspect had installed two cameras in the hallway, right outside the room, allowing him to know when any officers approached. Another camera was found in the room’s peephole.

