Police: 19 dead, 50 injured at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK after explosion

Police in Manchester, UK say 19 people are dead and about 50 injured after a reported explosion Monday night at the city’s arena, where pop star Ariana Grande was performing.

The explosion led to mass panic among concertgoers and is being treated as a terrorist attack “until police know otherwise,” the Manchester Police reported on Twitter.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Police offered few details, asking people to avoid the area “as first responders work tirelessly at the scene.”

Grande was not injured, AP reports, citing a representative of the singer’s record label. The performance Monday was part of an international tour that included two additional shows in London later this week.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m., as the show was ending. Some fans took to Twitter to share video they said was taken inside the arena; giant pink balloons were tousled above the crowds of concert-goers fleeing toward the exits.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

One concert-goer told The Guardian she heard “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out.”

Nearby Victoria Station, which serves the arena, was evacuated and trains were halted. Around 8:30 p.m. EST, police said they set off a controlled explosion near what they believed to be a suspicious item in Cathedral Gardens, a neighborhood near the stadium. Police determined the suspicious object was in fact abandoned clothing.

Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had no information Monday night that would indicate “a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States.”

“However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions,” it said in a statement just before 10 p.m. EST.

The department added it was “closely monitoring the situation” with foreign counterparts to learn more about the reported explosion as well as the injuries and fatalities.

“We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident,” the statement continued. ” Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident.”

Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO — Zach Bruce (@Zach_bruce) May 22, 2017

