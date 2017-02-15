Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary.

The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”

I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I’m honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me. — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) February 15, 2017

Puzder says “while I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”

Statement by Andrew Puzder withdrawing as Pres Trump's nominee for Secretary of Labor. pic.twitter.com/tWunj1DuHH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 15, 2017

Puzder’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder has posted his full statement on his website.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.