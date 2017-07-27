Politics

Ryan says House is willing to negotiate final health care bill with Senate

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about immigration reform during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RTS195CW

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., says the House is willing to negotiate a final health care bill with the Senate. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

Speaker Paul Ryan says the House is willing to negotiate a final health care bill with the Senate.

Ryan’s announcement Thursday evening is meant to ease doubts among Senate Republicans about voting for a minimal repeal bill. It’s not clear if Ryan’s announcement will clear the way for Senate passage.

The so-called “skinny repeal” is a last resort for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who’s trying to undo the Affordable Care Act.

It would repeal “Obamacare’s” unpopular requirement that Americans have health insurance or risk fines, along with other selected provisions. But just repealing the requirement would lead to a spike in premiums.

Some GOP senators, including Arizona’s John McCain, had demanded guarantees that the House would not simply approve the minimalist bill and send it to President Donald Trump.

