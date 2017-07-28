Senate defeats ‘skinny repeal’ of Affordable Care Act, sending health care reform back to committee

In a dramatic vote early Friday morning, the Senate shot down a “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act, considered by many to be Republicans’ last hope for swiftly delivering on campaign promises to overturn President Barack Obama’s signature health care legislation.

FLASH GOP BILL FAILS in senate. McCaine, Murkowski, Collins nos. chamber gasped as McCain voted. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 28, 2017

Three Republicans — Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins — voted with Democrats on the key amendment, putting the bill to rest after hours of debate.

“This is clearly a disappointing moment,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “It’s time for our friends on the other side to tell us what they had in mind,” he added, saying time will tell what Americans think of their ideas.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said his party wasn’t celebrating – it was “relieved,” because the proposal would have hurt their constituents, he said.

“As I said over and over again, Obamacare was hardly perfect,” Schumer said. “Let’s turn the page and work together to improve our health care system.”

As the news made its way outside the Capitol, protesters cheered.

Inside, NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins caught up with lawmakers. Listen below.