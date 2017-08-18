Steve Bannon to leave White House

White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon is leaving the White House.

President Donald Trump told senior aides on Friday that Bannon would no longer serve his administration, according to the New York Times and several other news outlets.

The details of exactly when and how this decision will be rolled out were not immediately clear.

In a statement, the White House said “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said one source told her Bannon had resigned himself earlier this month, setting Aug. 14 — almost exactly one year from the date he joined Trump’s campaign — as his last day.

Bannon’s departure is the second major exit under new Chief of Staff John Kelly; White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his position in late July. It also follows the departure of several other key members of Trump’s team at the White House, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Since the 2016 election, Bannon has been a key and controversial adviser in the White House. Many have seen him as a driving force behind the president’s travel ban and trade decisions, including his intentions to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Earlier this week, Bannon gave a rare, lengthy interview to the liberal publication The American Prospect, when he contradicted the president’s strategy on North Korea and talked about purging his rivals in the Defense and State departments.

Stephen Bannon has an outsized influence yet is rarely heard from in the press. John Yang talked with Journalist Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect and Joshua Green, author of “Devil’s Bargain,” about Bannon’s impromptu interview.

Journalist Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect told the NewsHour that the unexpected conversation lasted about 25 minutes.

“It was like I was part of a private strategy session with Stephen Bannon, which was really quite bizarre. And about two or three minutes in, I said to myself, oh, wow, he is not putting this off the record,” Kuttner said.

After the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, four minority House caucus groups penned a letter, calling for the removal of several White House aides, including Bannon. Critics have often charged Bannon, a former Breitbart News executive, with advancing anti-Semitic and white nationalist views, a controversial background for which Trump drew criticism when bringing Bannon onto his 2016 campaign team. Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, too, had reportedly pressed the president to fire Bannon.